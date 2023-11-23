Hold up... let Dickey's cook

STAR, ID — For the first time, Dickey's Barbecue Pit in Star is allowing people to drop off turkeys to be smoked.



I'm your Star Neighborhood Reporter Alexander Huddleston. Have you ever had smoked turkey? Here at Dickeys Barbecue Pit, they're making sure everyone has a tasty turkey this Thanksgiving.

For many people, like myself cooking a turkey is quite a daunting task.

"Today was going to be my first day cooking a turkey, and I've never done that before so I was a little intimidated," said Gabby Champion when she came in to pick up her turkey.

Store Owner, Emanuel Bennett said, "There a lot of people who can't cook their turkey and maybe can't get into a restaurant to make it in time."

Emanuel Bennett, owner of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit out in Star, took it upon himself to make Turkey Day a little more stress-free. Bennett posted on Facebook telling people if they bring their turkey, that the restaurant would smoke it.

"If they need it, we are here. If I can do it, I'll do it," said Bennett.

In the spirit of the holidays, Bennett offered the entire service for free. People just dropped off their bird of choice, then a few hours later picked it up smoked to perfection!

Champion smiled and said, "And here I am with my beautiful turkey that is going to be ready for tomorrow, and that's it. No more work on my part."

Assistant Manager Andrew Bannister explained, "It is a blessing to be able to help people, in any situation. Whether it comes to barbecue, whether it comes to smoking turkey, whether it comes to anything, it's just the holidays."

"If he offers it next year I will 100 percent take advantage of it," said Champion.

If you missed out this year, don’t worry you can plan ahead for next year Bannister hopes this will become a helpful Thanksgiving tradition in the star community. I'm your neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston, Idaho News 6.

