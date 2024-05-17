Spaces still available in Boise Police Department's summer youth program

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department's free three-week summer youth program still has spaces available. The SHIELD Academy runs from July 8 - 25, 9 am - 3 pm from Monday to Thursday at Timberline High School.

SHIELD stands for Success, Helping, Innovation, Empowerment, Leadership, and Discovery. The SHIELD Academy features hiking at Table Rock and tours of JUMP, the Idaho Black History Museum, and Boise State University. The program encourages kids to take part in team building exercises, hear from guest speakers, and learn about goal setting and leadership development.

The program invites kids aged 12-15 to join and also has spaces for mentors aged 16 and 17. To submit an application for the program, fill out the form linked here.