Fans are hyped for more Bronco football!

BOISE, ID — Fans filled the parking lot to tailgate before the final regular season game against the Air Force Falcons.



The Broncos have had a roller coaster of a season heading into the final week of regular season match-ups.

Fans brought the energy for the Broncos who were pushing for an appearance in the Mountain West Championship with a win over Air Force.

Fans are excited to see where next season goes after mid-season improvements.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

This week is the final regular season match-up for Boise State football. The Broncos, making a late-season push for the Mountain West Championship hosted the Falcons of Air Force who looked to break a three-game losing streak. As per usual tailgaters were excited to see the Broncos take the blue

"Go Broncos," yelled a fan wearing a turkey hat.

One fan explained, "It's been an up and down. Obviously a lot of turmoil with the coaching and all that, but hey they are playing for a Mountain West championship.

Another group of fans cheered, "Go Broncos!"

"We got to play tight. No mistakes. Slow start for us but I think we are coming off strong here to finish the season. So it looks very good so far to me," said another fan.

Speaking with several fans, they cannot wait to come out and support next season!

