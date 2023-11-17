Digging Up Nativities from Around the World

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints welcomes you to their free Nativity to kick off the giving season

It was way back in the year 1223 that Saint Francis of Assisi built the first crib in Italy depicting the very first Nativity scene. While you can’t see one in real life with a live ox and donkey, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints will be displaying more than 40 replica Nativities from around the world bringing the idea closer to home.

The Nativity scene has adopted Saint Francis's itinerant preaching style bringing exhibits to nearly every country around the world. The objective of the LDS Church is to accumulate Nativities from each country in the world to depict their unique cultural characteristics.

Debra Bourne's inspiration came from a nativity event she saw in California motivating her and her friends to bring a similar show to Boise.

For the past four years, they've dug them out of their attics and basements to share their nativities with the public. Thus far, the church will have over two hundred nativities on display representing the unique cultures that created them.

To get in contact with Debra Bourne, the organizer of the Nativity in South Boise, you can reach her at: DBourne2@yahoo.com. If you missed the Five Mile Nativity exhibit, you can check it out on Saturday, November 18 from 12:00pm-8:00pm.

