Boise State hosts astronomy lecture with stargazing to follow

BOISE, Idaho — On Friday, Boise State University's Dept. of Physics will host an astronomy lecture, with stargazing to follow.

This month's topic is "Babylonian Astronomy." Leif Edmondson, amateur astronomer and member of the Boise Astronomical Society, will present.

Don't worry about the weather, either. If stargazing is not an option, an indoor planetarium may be set up as a backup.

The event is free and open to the public. If you can't make it out, the lecture will be live streamed online.

The learning begins at 7:30 p.m. in room 112 of the education building.

The Dept. of Physics is able to host these events by using community donations. If you're interested in donating, you can do so, here.