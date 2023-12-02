The Great Ornament hunt

MERIDIAN, ID — Meridian City Hall is hosting their annual Ornament Drop and Seek for locals to come in and decorate an ornament and hide it downtown for others to find and keep.



Ornament Drop and Seek is free for everyone at Meridian City Hall.

Come in decorate an ornament then hide it downtown for others to find.

The event started December 1st and goes through December 9th.

The city of Meridian started its annual ornament drop! I'm your north Meridian neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston in front of city hall where locals can come in, decorate a fun ornament, and hide it in town for others to find.

"Ok, so we start with the jar, right," I asked. "Yes," replied Houston.

"It's all about building community. That's really what it's all about," explained Houston.

It's another day on the job for Shelly Houston.

"Oh, that's cute," exclaimed Houston looking at the ornament I was making.

She works with Meridian's parks and rec department, and come December, they get into the holiday spirit with the city's annual Ornament Drop and Seek.

Houston explained, "It's kind of an offshoot of a popular project we do in the fall each year that's called the Meridian Art Drop. That was so fun and popular that we thought, why don't we put a holiday twist on it and do an Ornament Drop."

She says this is a creative way to escape the daily grind and enjoy the holiday season.

"So put that red ribbon around it," said Houston.

Houston said, "There is just no right and wrong. That’s the beauty of Christmas and Christmas ornaments. The creativity and taking a little break from the business of the holidays, to stop and make something that your own."

Once you are done with your fun ornament It’s time to drop it off in downtown Meridian and for one lucky onlooker… come find the kIVI 6 ornament. or if you don't want to hide it on the tree… you can always hide it around town somewhere. good luck!

Houston explained, "This is going to be a gift for someone else and they're going to be thrilled to find it. you don't know who's going to find it. it could be a small child, it could be someone who is having a really tough time in their life and it's really going to brighten their day."

You can stop by and make your very own decorations until Saturday, December 9th. Reporting in Meridian, I'm your north Meridian neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston, Idaho News 6.

