MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Meridian Chamber of Commerce is inviting everyone to Shop Downtown Meridian Night.

On Tuesday, Dec. 5, Downtown will be filled with pop-up vendors, to allow what the Chamber of Commerce is calling a "festive shopping experience."

You'll also be able to vote in the Downtown Decorating Contest.

The event runs from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. near Generations Plaza.