Two homes damaged in fire near Five Mile Road and Ogden Avenue

BOISE, ID — Around 3:18 p.m. on Aug. 31, authorities responded to a fire near Five Mile Road and Ogden Avenue in Boise which damaged two homes.

According to Boise Fire Battalion Chief John Pugh, the fire began in the brush and spread to two nearby structures — one home was deemed a total loss while the other is minimally damaged.

Both the Boise and Meridian Fire Departments, as well as Ada County Paramedics and the Ada County Sheriff's Office responded to the fire.

Three people were taken to a local hospital, according to Boise Fire, but no information is available regarding their conditions and the cause of the fire remains undetermined.

