Truck driver from Reno dies after semitruck overturns on I-84 east of Boise

BOISE, Idaho — Around 3:10 a.m. on Monday, Idaho State Police were called to an accident on eastbound Interstate 84 near mile marker 62 just east of Boise.

A 74-year-old man from Reno, Nevada, was driving a 2024 International semitruck with a trailer eastbound on I-84. He veered off the highway for a short distance before overturning.

The driver was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

He was not wearing a seat belt.

The right eastbound lane was closed for around three hours.

The accident remains under investigation.