Police search for two suspects accused of causing 'thousands' in damages at two Boise schools

SOUTH BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department (BPD) is asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects they claim caused thousands of dollars' worth of damage at two Boise schools.

Authorities say that on May 2, around 4 a.m., two individuals broke glass doors and windows at Frank Church High School and West Jr. High. BPD is investigating the case as malicious injury to property, which is typically considered a felony in Idaho when damages exceed $1,000.

One of the suspects was wearing a black Dodge Challenger hoodie, while the other was wearing a "Sp5der" brand light grey hoodie.

To submit tips, you can call Ada County non-emergency dispatch at 208-377-6790 or use the BPD-sponsored ID Me program, which allows reporting individuals to stay anonymous and be eligible for monetary rewards if the information "helps solve a crime or leads to an arrest."