Maple Grove Elementary faces possible closure after power outage

BOISE — Maple Grove Elementary School faces a possible closure after an electrical emergency and subsequent power outage.

At 12:37 p.m. on Wednesday, an electrical emergency was reported at the school to Ada County EMS.

Dan Hollar with the Boise School District said that Idaho Power is working to restore power to the school. The school's HVAC equipment appeared to be damaged during the outage, he said.

"If we are able to get the HVAC working to heat the school, classes are expected to resume tomorrow as normal," Hollar said.

A final decision from the Boise School District is expected later this evening.