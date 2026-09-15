IDOC identifies inmate who died after medical emergency on work release; OSHA investigating

SOUTH BOISE, Idaho — The death of a 45-year-old Idaho Department of Correction resident who suffered a medical emergency while on work release in July is under investigation by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

IDOC identified the man as Matthew Henson, who was housed at the South Idaho Correctional Institution.

According to IDOC, Henson suffered a medical emergency while participating in a work-release program on July 11. Correctional staff, emergency medical crews and a Life Flight crew attempted lifesaving measures, but Henson was pronounced dead.

IDOC said OSHA is investigating the circumstances surrounding Henson's death. The department said it will conduct its own serious incident review after OSHA's investigation is complete.

IDOC declined to provide additional details about Henson's workplace, working conditions or the events leading up to his death, citing the ongoing investigation.

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