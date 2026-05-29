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Idaho Humane Society has taken in 2000 cats this year; seeks donations and fosters

Cats adoption.png
Idaho Humane Society
Cats adoption.png
Posted

SOUTH BOISE, Idaho — Since January 1, the Idaho Humane Society has welcomed 2,003 cats. Many of these cats are kittens who need foster families.

The shelter covers medical care, supplies, and food for these cats and kittens, but they're calling on people to foster.

If you are unable to foster, IHS is requesting donations and supplies. You can drop off supplies at their Dorman Campus, 4775 W Dorman Street, Boise, Idaho, or order through Amazon or Chewy.

You can visit the IHS website for more information on how to foster or donate.

Learn more: Idaho Humane Society

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