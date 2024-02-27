Highway 16 extension update

ADA COUNTY, IDAHO — Where the state stands on the Highway 16 extension project



Highway 16 is being extended south to I-84

So far, deadlines are being met

Despite the winter usually slowing down construction work, state crews have been busy working on the Treasure Valley's first major north-south freeway project.

"Along with irrigation work on that a lot but then also some of the structure work obviously at McMillan Road in preparation of the placing the girders. We built the north abutment to that. We've also been working on the widening of US 2026 or Chinden Road allow for the widening of it and to move traffic over to the ramps for the final configuration of the interchange there. We are also working on the widening of Franklin Road underneath where 16 will eventually go up and over top of it and building the ramps for it. We've been importing a lot of material to build the overpasses," said Idaho Transportation Department Bonding Office Project Manager Merrill Sharp.

One of the biggest current parts of the project includes an area thousands of people see on a daily basis.

"The interchange connecting Highway 16 into I-84 is being constructed," said Sharp.

But like most major projects, expect some potential delays to your commute.

"I believe March 13 and 14th to start setting those girders across the interstate so that will be coming up shortly, and just to be aware that when we do that, we'll have to detour the traffic. That will happen at night time and will be detouring traffic over to Franklin Road and utilizing the Ten Mile and Franklin interchanges," said Sharp.

As for the portion of Highway 16 spanning from Franklin to Highway 20-26;

"That's gonna be a bit longer. We're looking about another year before we get to the completion of that portion of phase 2," said Sharp.

And while the remainder of the Highway 16 extension is expected to be done around the end of 2026, it's important to remember why it's being built as the Treasure Valley rapidly grows.

"The only place you can get on this roadway is at these interchanges we are gonna be building, so you'd be able to go to and from I-84 all the way up to Star, in the end, without stopping, you're looking probably anywhere from 7 to 10 minutes to skip between those where it takes longer than today if you take the local routes there, so it'll be an improvement," said Sharp.

As for when you might be able to utilize this extension for the first time, Sharp told us that if everything goes to plan, commuters should be able to take the portion from I-84 to Franklin by the end of this year or early next year.

