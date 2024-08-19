Former high school teacher settles lawsuit with Boise School District

BOISE, Idaho — The former Timberline High School teacher will receive monetary compensation almost a year after her suspension.



It’s almost been a year since hundreds of students walked out of Timberline High School, in support of former teacher Laura Boulton. Now, the longtime educator is on the receiving end of a $400,000 settlement with the Boise School District.

At the time of her suspension, the school district said it stemmed from her “inappropriate boundaries,” with students.

Last September Boulton told Idaho News 6 the claims against her were untrue and her goal is to be there for her students, “to my students that hear me, I love you, my children more than you will ever know and I will always be in your life.”

Documents Idaho News 6 received through the district outline the settlement between the two parties. Some portions were redacted but we can confirm Boulton was awarded $400,000 dollars in return for her voluntary resignation.

While she can not seek further employment with the district, her agreement says she will “participate in an executive level committee at the Boise School District whose purpose will be to organize and provide training to teachers on the appropriate boundaries in relationships between students and staff.”

This settlement comes amid ongoing lawsuits against the Boise School District, filed by multiple families, accusing the district of covering up concerns about inappropriate relationships between a former school social worker and underage students.

In that case Idaho News 6 was first to report on formal charges against the principal at Fairmont Junior High. Those criminal charges were dropped earlier this year, but he is still named as a defendant in the ongoing civil lawsuits.