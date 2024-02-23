Drivers in south Boise can expect slowdowns on a section of Overland this weekend

BOISE, Idaho — Drivers in south Boise will need to slow down on a section of Overland Road as the Ada County Highway District works on emergency repairs to a portion of the roadway.

On Saturday, the westbound lanes of Overland Road will be closed from Five Mile Road to Countryman Drive (just east of the intersection) for sewer line work.

The closure is expected to last for one day and will only impact the westbound lanes. The intersection of Overland and Five Mile will remain open. The lanes are expected to reopen by the end of the day on Saturday.

Anyone who's heading westbound should use Maple Grove Road to either Victory Road or Franklin Road to get around the closure.