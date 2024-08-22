Concerns from neighbors in Boise lead to six arrests for drug-related crimes

BOISE, Idaho — Reports and complaints have resulted in six arrests in South Boise after neighbors informed Boise Police officers of suspicious activity in the area.

Boise Police Neighborhood Contact Officers began to investigate a house on the 2000 block of Lemhi Street after neighbors reported suspicious activity in the area.

Police say they witnessed "suspicious subjects making short visits to the house or staying at the house for a short time" and eventually obtained evidence that there were drugs being used and sold in the home.

After the investigation, a search warrant was served in June, which led to further investigation and ultimately a second search warrant on August 21.

As a safety precaution for the neighbors the Boise Police Department’s Special Operations Unit assisted with clearing the house and the property, using K9’s, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (drone), and the BPD Crisis Negotiation Team.

During the August 21 search, officers located substances that tested positive for methamphetamine and cocaine as well as other drug paraphernalia.

Six subjects were arrested following the search warrant, they have all been booked into the Ada County Jail at this time.

“Boise Police want to thank the neighbors who were alert to suspicious behavior in their neighborhood. We appreciate the partnership we have with the community and the dedication of the Neighborhood Contact Officer Unit to investigate what was considered a neighborhood problem and ultimately make these arrests,” said Boise Police Captain Mike Ruffalo.