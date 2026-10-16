Car rolls down embankment near Lucky Peak Dam

BOISE, Idaho — Around noon on Friday, a call came in for an accident near the Lucky Peak Dam after a car rolled down the embankment.
Technical rescue crews, medics and Boise State Fire responded and were at the scene for around two hours.
There is currently no information available on injuries or the reason for the accident.
KIVI has reached out to Idaho State Police for additional details.
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