Boise State police investigate fatal crash on South Curtis Road

SOUTH BOISE, Idaho — Boise State police are investigating a car accident that happened on Wednesday around 7:30 p.m.

Police were called out to a two-vehicle crash on South Curtis Road near West Randolph Drive. Initial evidence indicates a man traveling north on South Curtis Road rear-ended a woman’s vehicle at a high speed. His vehicle then went off the road on the right side of South Curtis Road.

When police arrived at the scene, a bystander was performing CPR on the man. Officers took over until paramedics arrived and transported the man to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries. The female driver was evaluated at the scene and later took herself to the hospital.