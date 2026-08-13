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Ada County Sheriff's Office Deputy treated at local hospital after rear-end crash in Boise

Ada County Sheriff's Office Vehicle
Ada County Sheriff's Office
Ada County Sheriff's Office vehicle. Photo Courtesy: Ada County Sheriff's Office<br/>
Ada County Sheriff's Office Vehicle
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SOUTH BOISE, Idaho — A deputy with Ada County Sheriff's Office was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital after they were rear-ended in their patrol vehicle.

The Sheriff's Office says it happened around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of W. Overland Road and S. Vinnell Way. According to the Boise Police Department, the deputy, who was in a fully marked patrol vehicle, was stopped at a stoplight when the crash happened.

Boise Police say the driver of the other vehicle showed signs of impairment and was cited with misdemeanor DUI. She was also treated at the hospital for minor injuries.

The Boise Police Department is investigating the crash.

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