Snowboarder at Bogus Basin injured after falling from chairlift

BOGUS BASIN, Idaho — A snowboarder was injured on Friday night at Bogus Basin Ski Area after falling from the Coach Chairlift during night skiing hours. According to a resort official, the incident occurred between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

It is unclear as to what exactly prompted the fall, but ski area surveillance footage showed the rider boarding the chairlift without pulling down the safety bar.

Bogus Basin ski patrol helped the injured person off the slopes and an ambulance transported them to a nearby hospital. The guest sustained non-life-threatening injuries.