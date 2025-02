Prev Next KIVI

Below is a list of School Closures and early releases announced for Thursday, February 13. CLOSURES

Camas County School District EARLY RELEASES

Shoshone School District:

Elementary school dismissed at 12:35 p.m., middle and high school dismissed at 12:45 p.m.

Gooding School District dismissed at 1:00 p.m.

Wendell School District dismissed at 1:00 p.m.

