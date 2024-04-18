Schools across Idaho receive funding for vape detectors

Schools across Idaho will soon be installing vape detectors in high school bathrooms and locker rooms, pushing back against the addictive product's presence in classrooms.

The installations come as a part of the Vape Detector Pilot grant, which is funded by the Idaho Millenium Fund and administered by the Idaho Department of Education. The grant aims to prevent vaping before it starts and provide staff with another resource to intervene and assist students.

“Putting the right tools to address vaping into the hands of our school districts is an important first step in tackling this problem and ensuring the health of our students and educational communities,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield. “I hope that schools find this equipment to be an effective new resource in safeguarding the health and well-being of their students.”

31 education agencies in Idaho were awarded the funding. Below is a list of the awarded agencies: