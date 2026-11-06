BOISE, Idaho — Tucked away off Broadway Avenue is a unique three-in-one destination where coffee, vintage motorcycles, and handmade art and jewelry come together under one roof.

Behind this creative space are two husband-and-wife duos who have transformed their passions into a one-of-a-kind experience for the Boise community.

Watch: Rawhide Cycles and The Hideout: Where vintage motorcycles, coffee, and local art come together in Boise

Rawhide Cycles and The Hideout: Where vintage motorcycles, coffee, and local art come together in Boise

Bridgette Nelson, owner of The Hideout and Garden City Projects, and Brandon Wurtz, owner of Rawhide Cycles, have brought together creativity, craftsmanship, and vintage charm in the heart of the Treasure Valley.

For Wurtz, Rawhide Cycles was born out of his lifelong passion for vintage motorcycles. Each bike tells a story, and bringing these pieces of history back to life is no easy task.

Idaho News 6 Brandon Wurtz, owner of Rawhide Cycles

Some restoration projects can take up to a year to complete, requiring patience, precision, and an appreciation for the craftsmanship behind these timeless machines.

Meanwhile, Nelson brings her own artistic background to the space.

With experience working in a blacksmith shop, a background in sculpture, and a formal education in art, Nelson turned her creative passions into Garden City Projects.

Idaho News 6 Bridgette Nelson, owner of The Hideout and Garden City Projects

Her handmade creations are showcased and sold inside The Hideout, allowing visitors to enjoy a cup of coffee while exploring unique works of art and jewelry.

Together, these businesses offer more than just a place to shop or grab a cup of coffee. They've created a space where art, history, and community come together, highlighting the passions and talents of local entrepreneurs.

Whether you're stopping in for your morning coffee, browsing handcrafted treasures, or admiring a collection of vintage motorcycles, this hidden gem offers a little something for everyone.

Idaho News 6 Brandon Wurtz, owner of Rawhide Cycles (left) and Bridgette Nelson, owner of The Hideout and Garden City Projects

It's a reminder that some of the Treasure Valley's most unique destinations are found when you venture a little off the beaten path.