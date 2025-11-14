Rain Today, Clearing Tonight — Warmer Weather Ahead Before Sunday’s Next Round

Southwest Idaho is getting a brief break from the rain as a split upper-level system shifts across the West. Scattered morning showers taper off by midday, giving way to clearing skies and another round of unusually mild temperatures. Highs today and Saturday will land in the low to mid-60s across the Snake Plain—running 10 to 15 degrees above normal for mid-November.

By Sunday, the cutoff low currently spinning near Southern

California begins to lift north, pulling moisture back into the region. Showers become likely Sunday afternoon, though snow levels stay high near 7,000 to 8,000 feet.

Looking ahead into next week, confidence drops as models trend toward a new pattern. Instead of a lingering trough, projections now favor another cutoff low forming off the California coast by Tuesday and Wednesday. That shift would keep southwest Idaho warmer and drier than previously expected, with highs potentially running 5 to 10 degrees warmer through midweek.

Friday

A 50% chance of rain before 11am. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 62. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 41. East wind 3 to 5 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 62. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

Saturday Night

A 30% chance of rain after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable.

Sunday

Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday Night

Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday

A 50% chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50.

Monday Night

A 40% chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Tuesday

A 30% chance of rain before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 47.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

Wednesday Night

A 20% chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Thursday

A 40% chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 50.