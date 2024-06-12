Watch Now
Quiz shows that Idaho's state flag is the most forgettable in the US

Kyle Green/AP
FILE - The Idaho state flag hangs in the State Capitol in Boise, Idaho, Jan. 9, 2023. The Idaho Senate is expected to take a final vote on Monday, March 18, 2024, on a bill that would prohibit transgender and nonbinary Idahoans enrolled in Medicaid, or state employees enrolled in the state's insurance plan, from obtaining gender-affirming care. (AP Photo/Kyle Green, File)
Posted at 11:37 AM, Jun 12, 2024

IDAHO — Results from an online state flag quiz are showing that, while Idaho's state flag may be meaningful, it could also be failing to grab people's attention.

According to results from Sporcle's US State Flags Quiz, which gives users 10 minutes to name all 50 flags from an image, Idaho had the most forgettable state flag in the county.

Of the over 471,000 participants, just 36.5% were able to correctly label Idaho's flag. In comparison, California's state flag was the most recognizable with 88.8% of users correctly identifying it.

A full report on the results is available here.

