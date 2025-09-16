Quiet Week Ahead: Warm Afternoons, Chilly Mornings, and a Chance of Weekend Showers

Good Morning, cheers to tackling our Tuesday together!

Expect sunshine, clear skies, and another day of 80s!

Idaho News 6

We have a quiet weather week ahead. The upper-level trough that brought us a cool weekend is sliding east, and high pressure is building in behind it. That ridge will take over as our main weather maker, pulling in warmer air on a southwesterly flow.

Expect chilly mornings, with lows in the 40s across the valleys and even near freezing in the higher elevations. Patchy fog may develop in some mountain valleys but should lift after sunrise. By afternoon, highs will warm into the low 80s today before climbing into the upper 80s by the end of the week—a good 5–10 degrees above the seasonal norm of 79.

Rain chances make a return this weekend as the remnants of Tropical Storm Mario drift in. At this point, showers look light and spotty, with the best chances Saturday through Sunday.

Idaho News 6

Idaho News 6

Stay up to date right here https://www.instagram.com/sophiacruzwx/

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 77. East wind around 7 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 6 to 8 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 85.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 77.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 78.