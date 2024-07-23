Protecting furry friends from the heat with the Idaho Humane Society

BOISE, Idaho — With the heat in the Treasure Valley being the talk of the town, and cooler weather still further out, it's crucial that you know how to care for your furry friends.

Laurien Mavey, the PR specialist at Idaho Humane Society, shared tips on how you can beat the heat while still providing the best care to your pet.

During the summer, a large concern for pet parents is paw burn. Often times, we are forgetful that the thermometer may read 85 degrees outside but the pavement is much hotter.

If you are walking your dog, make sure to avoid peak heating hours and head out early in the morning to keep your furry friend safe. Laurien advises that if you must take your dog out during the middle of the day buy them a pair of shoes to prevent any harm to their paws.

Another large area of concern is forgetting your pets in the car, the result of this could be fatal. She discusses that pet parents can be forgetful that their furry friend is in the back seat and exit the vehicle.

The best way to care for your pet during the heat is by providing indoor stimulation from lick mats, to indoor plays-capes. No plans are worth putting your pets as risk.

If you'd like to read more about the Idaho Humane Society and the pets available for adoption here's a link to their website.