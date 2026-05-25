Possibility of hail forecasted in Payette, Boise, Washington, and Valley Counties

BOISE COUNTY, Idaho — The National Weather Service is warning residents in Payette, Boise, Washington, and Valley Counties of the potential for hail this afternoon and evening, with some pieces of hail expected to be around .75 inches.

The forecasted potential for hail will also be accompanied by high winds, with some gusts forecasted to reach upwards of 60 miles per hour.

The most severe thunderstorms are expected between Emmett and the Harris Creek Summit.

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING [NOAA/NWS]

The National Weather Service in Boise has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...



Northwestern Boise County in southwestern Idaho...

Southwestern Valley County in southwestern Idaho...

Northeastern Payette County in southwestern Idaho...

Gem County in southwestern Idaho...

Southeastern Washington County in southwestern Idaho...

* Until 530 PM MDT.

* At 444 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Emmett to near Harris Creek Summit, moving north at 40 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Severe thunderstorms will be near...

Horseshoe Bend, Gardena, Centerville, and Sweet around 450 PM MDT.

Banks around 500 PM MDT.

Ola, Garden Valley, Crouch, and Paddock Valley Reservoir around 510 PM MDT.

Big Eddy and High Valley around 520 PM MDT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

When safe to do so, please relay storm reports to the National Weather Service in Boise via local law enforcement, or National Weather Service Boise Facebook and Twitter accounts.

HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED

MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED

MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH