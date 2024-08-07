Police search for missing 89-year-old hiker near Hunter Creek Trailhead in Custer County

CUSTER COUNTY, Idaho — 89-year-old Bing Olbum left from the Hunter Creek Trailhead in Custer County on August 1. Six days later, Bing has still not arrived at the exit point in the McDonald Creek Area, prompting a search by officers in the county.

The public was alerted to the search for Bing on August 7, Search and Rescue units in the area have been activated and are currently searching the trails in the area.

Anyone with information on Bing's whereabouts is asked to call the Custer County Sheriff's Office at 208-879-2232.