Poacher who shot deer on Orofino Elementary School lawn pleads guilty to misdemeanor

OROFINO, Idaho — A poacher who shot a deer on the lawn of Orofino Elementary School in 2024 has pleaded guilty to the flagrant misdemeanor charge of taking a deer during a closed season.

According to Idaho Fish & Game, security cameras at the school "captured a blue Ford pickup truck entering the bus loading zone, where an individual shot a white-tailed buck standing on the school lawn."

The poacher then drove away, but the culprit's car was caught on multiple residential and business cameras in the area.

Roughly two hours later, the vehicle returned to the scene of the crime, and the poacher proceeded to load the deer's carcass into the truck.

An investigation into the incident led authorities to identify the suspect as Lars Nelson of Peck, Idaho.

A search warrant was later executed at a residence in Asotin, Washington, where Lars Nelson was believed to be staying. There, officers seized the blue Ford pickup, clothing, and deer parts.

Forensic testing confirmed that the blood discovered at the residence in Asotin matched the blood from the deer at the elementary school. Law enforcement was unable to locate meat or antlers.

Nelson originally faced five misdemeanor charges but later pleaded guilty to the single charge of taking a deer during a closed season. The other charges were subsequently dismissed.

On Feb. 18, 2026, Nelson was sentenced to pay $1,140 in fines and fees and spend two 48-hour weekends in the Clearwater County Jail. Nelson will also be placed under 2 years of unsupervised probation, and his hunting privileges will be revoked for five years.

If you or someone you know has witnessed a wildlife violation, please call the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999.