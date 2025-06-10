WICAP's Head Start program provides crucial support for Payette families

PAYETTE, Idaho — Fundraising for the Community Baby Shower is now underway, with WICAP's Head Start program being one of six organizations benefiting from the donations. The Western Idaho Community Action Partnership in Payette provides critical support to families with children under 5 through various resources and services.

The WICAP Head Start program offers free and flexible childcare options for families in Payette County, making it an essential resource for parents in the area.

"But there's other resources that they have available to help your family as a whole, having the baby store to be able to come get products that maybe families can't afford, and such like that," Kayla Stevenson said.

WICAP staff conduct at-home visits to support first-time mothers, helping them navigate the challenges of parenthood and connecting families with valuable resources. Stevenson, who is now going through the Head Start program again with her second child, has experienced firsthand the benefits of this support.

"Not only do they help them grow their academics, but it's more about the social emotional skills to help them build to be successful in a classroom environment," Stevenson said.

Megan Vergara is back for a third time with her youngest son. The Head Start program has given Vergara's daughter the foundation she needed to succeed academically.

"Oh, this year she has progressed so much. She has learned so much. Last year, she did not know how to even write her name, and she has now learned how to write her name, and she's more social," Vergara said.

To donate, you can text 'babyshower' to 50155 or visit one of several Albertsons locations throughout the Treasure Valley on June 11th.

