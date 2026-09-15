Stacey Wondra returns to court as judge sets hearings ahead of March trial

PAYETTE, Idaho — Stacey Wondra, the only person charged in connection with the disappearance of 5-year-old Michael Vaughan, returned to court on Tuesday as a judge set several key hearings leading up to his March 2027 trial.

The hearings will address efforts to dismiss the case and determine what evidence and testimony jurors may hear at trial.

First, the court will hear Wondra’s motion to dismiss the charges against him on Sept. 29.

In November, the judge will consider a defense request to prevent prosecutors from using what court filings call the “Thanksgiving apology letter.” During a previous hearing, former Washington County corrections officer Bryce Crimin testified that he found the unfinished, handwritten letter in Wondra’s belongings around Thanksgiving 2022. Crimin said the letter was addressed to the Vaughan family and signed by Wondra.

On Dec. 15, the court will hear a defense motion involving K9 expert testimony.

Three days later, the judge will consider a newly raised Franks motion, which challenges the truthfulness of information police used to obtain a warrant.

Then, on Jan. 8, the court will hear a motion involving evidence of a possible alternate perpetrator.

Those hearings come ahead of Wondra’s jury trial, scheduled to begin in March 2027.

Michael disappeared from his Fruitland neighborhood in July 2021. His body has never been found.