Payette officers make Independence Day rescue after UTV crash

PAYETTE, Idaho — Officers with the Payette County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a UTV wreck that left two to be transported by Air St. Luke's with critical injuries .

The Sheriff's Office received a call for assistance for three people who crashed their UTV in the area of Dry Creek Rd and Little Willow Rd at around 10:30 pm on July 4.

The remote area presented challenges for responding officers, but at around 3 am Air St. Luke's was able to land a medical unit near the crash site.

One of the people in the accident had been ejected from the UTV. Air St. Luke's was able to transport two of the patients with critical injuries, the third was transported out by UTV.

The Payette County Sheriff's Office was able to successfully locate those involved in the crash with help from the Washington County Sheriff's Office, Payette Police Department, Payette Rural Fire Department, New Plymouth Rural Fire Department, Sand Hollow Rural Fire Department, and Air St. Luke's.