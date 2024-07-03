Watch Now
Payette housefire kills two dogs, leaves one in intensive care

Posted at 1:53 PM, Jul 03, 2024

PAYETTE, Idaho — On Tuesday, July 2, Lowell and Nichole Lowe got a devastating call alerting them that their house was engulfed in flames after a grass fire spread to the building.

The Payette Fire Department was joined by New Plymouth Fire Protection District, Ontario Oregon Fire & Rescue and Fruitland Fire Department as they battled the fire.

When the chaos subsided, officers found two of the family's dogs had been lost to the fire, and a third was in critical condition at the ICU.

The family is now staying in a local hotel as next steps are determined following the fire.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to collect donations for the family effected by the fire. In addition to the loss of two dogs, the Lowe family is also recovering from the loss of their home.

The source of the fire has not yet been determined.

