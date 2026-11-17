PAYETTE, Idaho — Police responded to an accident around 8:10 a.m. on Tuesday involving a concrete truck that overturned at the intersection of Highways 95 and 52. The truck hit a Payette School District bus and a passenger van. The truck and van drivers suffered what appeared to be minor injuries and were taken to a hospital.

According to Payette Police, the truck was traveling west on Highway 52 and attempting to turn onto Highway 95 when it overturned and rolled into the bus. The van was stopped behind the bus.

No students were on the bus, and the bus driver was not injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Police said additional information will be released as it becomes available.