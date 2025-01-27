Car crash near New Plymouth leaves three in the hospital

NEW PLYMOUTH, Idaho — A two-vehicle crash that happened on Sunday morning at approximately 5:15 a.m. near New Plymouth has left three people in the hospital.

According to an ISP release, an 18-year-old female from Rexburg and her passenger were headed westbound on Interstate 84 in a 2020 KIA Soul when they struck the median barrier and came back into the lanes of traffic. Upon reentry, they were hit by a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by a 52-year-old female from Middleton. The crash occurred near milepost 13.

The passengers of the KIA Soul were transported to a nearby hospital via air ambulance, while the Jeep Grand Cherokee driver was transported via regular ground ambulance. All the occupants were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Following the collision, authorities closed I-84 in both directions for five and a half hours. An investigation into the crash by Idaho State Police is ongoing.