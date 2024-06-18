Suspicious death reported in Payette County, investigation ongoing

PAYETTE COUNTY, Idaho — The Payette County Sheriff's Office and Idaho State Police are currently involved in the investigation of a suspicious death in Payette County.

On June 15 at 4:30 pm, the Sheriff's Office discovered the body of a 60-year-old man located near the BLM land in the southwestern part of the county, off Elmore Rd.

The death is still under investigation, and according to the Sheriff's Office no other information can be released at this time due to the preservation of the investigation.

The next of kin has not been notified at this time.