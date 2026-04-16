Police: Oregon man arrested after 'intentionally' crashing into patrol car near Payette courthouse

PAYETTE COUNTY, Idaho — Deputies arrested a 41-year-old Oregon man on Wednesday after a reckless driving incident that began in Fruitland and ended near the Payette County Courthouse.

Officials say Fruitland police first saw Ryan White, of Vale, Oregon, driving erratically around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday and tried to stop him. He did not pull over, and officers ended the attempt for safety reasons.

Shortly after, police found the vehicle in Payette, where it was driving at a high speed. As a precaution, Payette Primary School was briefly placed on lockdown for about four minutes.

Deputies say White drove through the Payette County Courthouse parking lot twice while honking. On a third pass, deputies moved in to stop the vehicle.

Investigators say White then put the car in reverse and hit a marked sheriff’s patrol unit. He did not follow commands to get out of the vehicle and was removed by deputies before being taken into custody. No injuries were reported.

White was booked into the Payette County Jail on felony charges of failing to stop for law enforcement and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

Police say the incident remains under investigation.