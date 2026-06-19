Police issue alert for missing 80-year-old Fruitland woman

PAYETTE COUNTY — Idaho State Police has issued an endangered missing person's alert for an 80-year-old Fruitland woman last seen leaving an assisted living facility.

Police say that Kerry Tidwell-Cunnington was last seen on June 5th, leaving Edgewood Assisted Living in Fruitland. Tidwell-Cunnington was reportedly getting in a black Ford 150 with Montana plates #DUT532.

Officials released that Tidwell-Cunnington is white, 5'08" tall, 127lbs, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Police say they are concerned for her well-being as she has dementia.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Payette County Sheriff's Office at 208-642-6006.