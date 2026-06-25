Police: 67-year-old man dies after being found unresponsive in Payette River

PAYETTE COUNTY, Idaho — The Payette County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drowning that killed a 67-year-old man on the Payette River near Rudy Park on Wednesday night.

According to the sheriff’s office, dispatch received a report just before 9:30 p.m. on June 24 of a male not breathing while floating in the river.

Fire and rescue crews from the Payette and New Plymouth fire departments responded and located the man still in the water.

First responders attempted life-saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene before he could be transported to a hospital.

Authorities have not released the man’s identity, pending notification of next of kin. The incident remains under investigation by the Payette County Sheriff’s Office.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.