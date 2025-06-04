Watch Now
Payette first responders pull man from narrow 10-foot hole

PAYETTE COUNTY, Idaho — Emergency crews successfully rescued a man who fell into a narrow 10-foot hole Tuesday evening near Payette.

Payette Fire Department responded to the scene around 7:15 p.m. after receiving reports of a person who had fallen into a hole. Responders discovered an adult male trapped approximately 10 feet below ground in an opening only about 18 inches wide.

The confined space rescue required coordination between multiple agencies, including Payette Police Department, Payette County Paramedics and the Payette City Street Department.

Officials described the rescue as successful, with the patient being extracted safely from the narrow opening. Authorities did not released the identity of the man or information about his condition following the rescue.

