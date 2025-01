PAYETTE COUNTY, Idaho — The Payette County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a suspect after authorities say a shot was fired on I-84 on Thursday morning.

Victims reported to the Sheriff's Office that the driver of a dark, newer model Subaru Outback drove alongside them, and fired a shot.

The Sheriff's Office says the suspect is a bald, white man with facial hair.

If you have any information contact the Payette County Sheriff's Office at (208) 642-6006 ext. 0.