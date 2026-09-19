New Plymouth man fatally shot; stepson arrested, officials say

NEW PLYMOUTH, Idaho — A Nampa teen was arrested and booked into jail on a first-degree murder charge after police said he allegedly shot his stepfather in New Plymouth.

According to the Payette County Sheriff's Office, at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, a resident of a home on SW 4th Avenue near Adams Road called 911 to report a shooting.

Deputies from the Payette County Sheriff's Office, Payette Police Department, Fruitland Police Department and Payette County Paramedics responded to the residence.

Upon arrival, responders attempted life-saving measures on the shooting victim, identified as 47-year-old Howard Schofield IV.

Officials said he died at the scene.

Police said the suspect, 19-year-old Michael Dudley, is Schofield's stepson. Police took Dudley into custody at the scene.

Dudley was then booked into Payette County Jail on one count of first-degree murder, officials said.

Officials said Schofield's next of kin have been notified. The Payette County Coroner's Office will order an autopsy.

Payette County said there is no ongoing public threat and that initial information indicates that no one else was injured in the incident, including the person who called 911.

The Idaho State Police Forensic Services crime lab, the Payette County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, and the Payette County Coroner's Office assisted at the scene following the initial response.

The Payette County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information on the incident to contact them at (208) 642-6006. Tips can also be submitted through their app or Crime Stoppers of Idaho at (208) 343-COPS (2677).

Dudley is expected to appear in court on Monday, Sept. 21.