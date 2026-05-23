New Plymouth Fire officials respond to two grass fires in Payette County

PAYETTE COUNTY — The New Plymouth Fire Department is reminding the public to practice safe burning after officials responded to two separate grass fires on Saturday.

According to the department, crews responded to the first fire on Highway 52 and Little Willow. Fire crews from Payette Rural Fire aided in the response.

Shortly after, crews arrived on the scene of a second fire on Sand Hollow Road and Southeast 4th Avenue. Payette Rural Fire and Sand Hollow Fire assisted in the second response.

New Plymouth Fire Protection District

Fire officials are reminding residents "to be mindful of burning practices" and to make sure fires are attended to at all times.

Residents should also always report their burns to Payette County's non-emergency line.