New Plymouth City Clerk & Treasurer pleads guilty to stealing $196k

BOISE, Idaho — The former city clerk and treasurer for the City of New Plymouth has plead guilty to wire fraud. Acting U.S. Attorney Justin Whatcott made the announcement on Friday.

An official release from the Department of Justice (DOJ) details the charges against Danielle Painter, 41, of Fruitland.

From 2017 to 2023, Painter participated in a scheme in which she used the city's credit cards to buy clothing, attend concerts, secure travel, pay utilities, and dine at restaurants.

Over 6 years, she tallied up $196,947.87 in unauthorized expenses. To cover her tracks, Painter often listed expenses as "professional services" in the city's accounting system.

Former City Clerk / Treasurer Pleads Guilty to Stealing Over $196,000 from the City of New Plymouth https://t.co/eER8wnpFjm @ISPWesternID — U.S. Attorney's Office Idaho (@USAO_ID) May 2, 2025

Commenting on the case, Investigative Lieutenant Jack Catlin commended local and federal authorities for their tireless work in bringing the crimes to light.

“This case demonstrates the strength of our partnerships with local and federal agencies and our shared commitment to holding individuals accountable when that trust is violated.” - Jack Catlin, Idaho State Police Investigative Lieutenant



A sentencing is scheduled for August 5, 2025. Painter faces up to 20 years in federal prison, a maximum fine of $250,000, and up to three years of supervised release.