Mudslide closes Highway 52 in Payette County, crash under investigation

PAYETTE COUNTY, Idaho — Payette County dispatch received a report of a mudslide on Highway 52 between Killebrew Drive and Little Willow Road just before 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 30. The Idaho Transportation Department responded and closed the roadway.

The road remains closed as of Wednesday morning as crews continue working to clear debris and ensure the area is safe for travel.

Before first responders or ITD arrived, an injury crash occurred at the site of the mudslide just after 9:30 p.m. Preliminary information indicates that a pickup struck two motorcyclists at the location. The collision remains under investigation, and additional details will be released as they become available.

The Payette County Sheriff’s Office urges drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes until further notice. Idaho News 6 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.