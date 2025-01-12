Missing Malheur County man found dead in Snake River

PAYETTE COUNTY, Idaho — A man who had been reported missing in Malheur County was found dead by Payette County Sheriff's Office Deputies in the Snake River near Delmar Avenue on Friday.

The Payette County Sheriff's Office says it was notified at roughly 1 p.m. about a person in the Snake River. The Payette County Sheriff's Department Swift Water Rescue Team responded to the call and recovered a deceased individual.

The Malheur County Sheriff's Department will take over as the lead investigative unit regarding the death.