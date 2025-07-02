"GET SET": Evacuation advisory issued as brush fire threatens New Plymouth area

PAYETTE COUNTY, Idaho — A brush fire reported near Cassia Road in New Plymouth around 3 p.m. on Wednesday has prompted an evacuation advisory for nearby residents. Officials say the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

The evacuation level is set to “Be Set,” advising residents to prepare for possible evacuation should the fire conditions escalate. The advisory area includes properties bordering BLM land along Sand Hollow Road, extending from the Black Canyon A-Line Canal to Tunnel Road and up to SE 7th Avenue.

The Payette County Sheriff’s Office is urging residents in this area to ensure they are prepared for a possible evacuation.

Multiple fire units, including the Sand Hollow, Payette, and New Plymouth Rural Fire Departments, as well as the Fruitland Fire Department, are actively responding to the situation.

The size of the fire is unknown, according to officials. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.