Fruitland Police investigate report of stolen Michael Vaughan signs

FRUITLAND, Idaho — The Fruitland Police Department says it's investigating after receiving a report that signs for missing child Michael “Monkey” Vaughan have gone missing.

Idaho News 6 reached out to police after receiving a tip that some signs had been stolen and vandalized. Police confirmed they received a report and are looking into it.

"These monsters will not intimidate me. Taking these signs will fuel me even more," said Michael's mom, Brandi Vaughan. "I will not stop putting Michael's face out there, we will not stop until we find him."

Vaughan was 5 years old when he disappeared from his Fruitland neighborhood in 2021. More than four years later, Stacey Wondra was charged with murder, kidnapping, and destruction of evidence, and a judge ruled earlier this month that the case will move to trial.

READ MORE | Stacey Wondra to stand trial for the murder of Michael 'Monkey' Vaughan

If you have any information regarding the missing signs, you can reach out to Fruitland PD at (208) 452-3001.